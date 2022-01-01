Fish and chips in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
fish & chips$15.95
true alaskan cod w/ house tartar sauce
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Tap Society image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$12.00
Deep fried white fish fillets served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
More about Tap Society
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Grainbelt Nordeast battered cod, fries & coleslaw. Served with tartar sauce
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walleye Fish and Chips$22.95
Cold-water walleye fillets with housemade lemon-scallion tartar sauce.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$21.00
cornmeal crusted walleye, Rock Fries, lemon, roasted red pepper tartar, dill tartar
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Yankee Fish & Chips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Small Yankee Fish & Chips$7.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips with MRP pub sauce. Yankee style is simply salted - Served with 2 pieces of fish
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
10 pc Family Fish & Chips Yankee$35.00
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown with enough chips (french fries) for everyone to be satisfied. served with 8 oz of our pub sauce and malt vinegar and lemon wedges
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$17.95
Hand-Battered Cod Bites, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries
Kids Fish & Chips$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Tartar Sauce & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
11aae0e6-13e6-4356-8ee3-984d7857d720 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.95
Our succulent white fish hand dipped in our own beer batter served with fries, fresh lemon and our homemade tartar sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$18.00
Fulton beer battered cod, hand-cut chips,
malt vinegar coleslaw, bread and butter pickles,
lemon and tarter sauce
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
Nordeast-battered cod served with fries, sweet chili coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Fish and Chips image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$6.99
Alaskan pollack fillets battered and deep fried. Served on a bed of fries with two lemon wedges and tartar sauce.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips - Ale Battered Walleye, Pea Salad, Frites, Lemon Ginger Vinegar, Remoulade$34.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
More about The Freehouse
Fish and Chips image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$20.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
The Local Fish & Chips image

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Local Fish & Chips$15.95
Lightly battered cod, chips & tartar sauce
Kid's Fish & Chips$7.00
Battered cod, chips & tarter sauce
More about The Local Irish Pub
Fish & Chips image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
More about The Lowry

