Fish and chips in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|fish & chips
|$15.95
true alaskan cod w/ house tartar sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$12.00
Deep fried white fish fillets served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Grainbelt Nordeast battered cod, fries & coleslaw. Served with tartar sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Walleye Fish and Chips
|$22.95
Cold-water walleye fillets with housemade lemon-scallion tartar sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|FISH & CHIPS
|$21.00
cornmeal crusted walleye, Rock Fries, lemon, roasted red pepper tartar, dill tartar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Small Yankee Fish & Chips
|$7.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips with MRP pub sauce. Yankee style is simply salted - Served with 2 pieces of fish
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
|10 pc Family Fish & Chips Yankee
|$35.00
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown with enough chips (french fries) for everyone to be satisfied. served with 8 oz of our pub sauce and malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Fish & Chips
|$17.95
Hand-Battered Cod Bites, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Tartar Sauce & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
Our succulent white fish hand dipped in our own beer batter served with fries, fresh lemon and our homemade tartar sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Fulton beer battered cod, hand-cut chips,
malt vinegar coleslaw, bread and butter pickles,
lemon and tarter sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Nordeast-battered cod served with fries, sweet chili coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$6.99
Alaskan pollack fillets battered and deep fried. Served on a bed of fries with two lemon wedges and tartar sauce.
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fish and Chips - Ale Battered Walleye, Pea Salad, Frites, Lemon Ginger Vinegar, Remoulade
|$34.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|The Local Fish & Chips
|$15.95
Lightly battered cod, chips & tartar sauce
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$7.00
Battered cod, chips & tarter sauce