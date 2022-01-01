Fish curry in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish curry
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Kerala fish curry
|$20.00
salmon fish cooked in coconut cream and onion tomato gravy with mustard seeds
Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7
8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park
|Kerala fish curry
|$20.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|67. Curry Fish (fried)
|$16.99
Fried tilapia fish with red curry sauce, bell pepper, carrot, onion and basil.