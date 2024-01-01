Flank steaks in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve flank steaks
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD
|$18.00
Braised Yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak (Protein Only)
|$9.00
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Grilled Flank Steak Salad
|$18.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis
|Flank Steak
|$40.00