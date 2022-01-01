Flautas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve flautas
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Flautas
|$12.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada
|$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Flautas
|$11.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.