Flautas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve flautas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$12.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Flautas$11.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas$17.00
flautas filled with mashed potatoes, topped with queso fresco, chicken tinga, cabbage, avocado crema, pickled red onion, cilantro.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

