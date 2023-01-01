Fondue in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fondue
The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
2025 105th Avenue Northeast, Blaine
|Gouda Brew Fondue
|$22.00
Gouda & beer fondue, apples, tenderloin tips, pretzel crostinis, marinaded tomatoes
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS - 5000 Hiawatha Ave
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Gouda Fondue
|$22.00
Gouda & beer fondue, apples, tenderloin tips, pretzel crostinis, marinaded tomato