Fresh spring rolls in Minneapolis

We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!

