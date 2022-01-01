Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Item pic

 

Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Roll Salad$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls$10.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, organic tofu, rice paper
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$8.50
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
Consumer pic

 

Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant

7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2. Fresh Spring Rolls$8.99
More about Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$9.00
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chutney

Wontons

Chilaquiles

Garlic Bread

Panang Curry

California Burgers

Fried Chicken Salad

Egg Benedict

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (888 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston