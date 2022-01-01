Fresh spring rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Fresh Spring Roll Salad
|$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, organic tofu, rice paper
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.50
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.
Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|2. Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.99