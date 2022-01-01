Fried chicken salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about The Unofficial
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Drizzle (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$18.00
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99