Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
More about The Loop - MPLS
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Marinated, Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Arugula, Caper Aioli on a Toasted French Roll
More about Heather's
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house made nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about The Freehouse
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Seasoned & battered chicken topped with shredded lettuce & tomato served with chipotle mayo on the side.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
More about Fare Game
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
More about Slim’s
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Borough and Parlour

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brand new version of our chicken sandwich! Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
More about Borough and Parlour
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
hormone-free chicken breast | shredded organic romaine Sriracha aioli | pickles | organic brioche bun
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar-crusted bun
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken) image

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
More about Chickies - Mall of America
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake breaded chicken breast, dill mayo, greens, on a potato bun
(a slightly smaller version of our big ass chicken sandwich)
More about The Sheridan Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Korma

Penne

Blt Salad

Salad Rolls

Chutney

Muffins

Tuna Salad

Bleu Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston