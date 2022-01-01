Fried chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH
|$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots
|$12.99
"LIMITED " supply of our Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Marinated, Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Arugula, Caper Aioli on a Toasted French Roll
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
house made nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Seasoned & battered chicken topped with shredded lettuce & tomato served with chipotle mayo on the side.
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
Borough and Parlour
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Brand new version of our chicken sandwich! Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
hormone-free chicken breast | shredded organic romaine Sriracha aioli | pickles | organic brioche bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar-crusted bun
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Chickies - Mall of America
60 east broadway, bloomington
|Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken)
|$16.99
Fried Chicken