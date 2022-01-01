Fried chicken wings in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|9 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings
|$19.00
Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour
seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.
|3 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings
|$11.00
|6 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings
|$15.00
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$7.45
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#8 Deep-Fried Chicken Wings
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#7b Fried Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are deep fried and delicious! Six per serving.