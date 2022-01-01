Fried chicken wings in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
9 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings$19.00
Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour
seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.
3 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings$11.00
Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour
seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.
6 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings$15.00
Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour
seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wings$7.45
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
More about V Bistro
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#8 Deep-Fried Chicken Wings$12.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#7b Fried Chicken Wings$9.00
Our wings are deep fried and delicious! Six per serving.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wings (8)$9.45
8 pieces
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

