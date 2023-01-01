Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Fried Ice Cream
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fried ice cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
Avg 4.6
(4027 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$5.49
More about La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
No reviews yet
74. Fried Ice Cream (not for online order)
$4.95
More about Thai Fusion
