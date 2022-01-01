Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fudge

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me Taverna

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
More about It's Greek To Me Taverna
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Fudge$12.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Fudge Cake$8.99
Brought to you From the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Moist Fudge Cake Layered with Rich Chocolate Fudge Icing, Finished with Chocolate Cream Icing.
More about Johnny Boy's
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Sundae$9.00
ice cream sundae topped with fudge, sprinkles and/or peanuts, and any additional toppings that you'd like
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Cake$12.00
salted caramel, pecans, whipped cream
More about Eat Street Social
Item pic

 

Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE

816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough & Fudge$10.00
Malted sweet cream custard, chocolate chunk cookie dough bites, and ribbons of house-made fudge
More about Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Dough Fudge Pint$12.00
Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Fudge Swirl
More about Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Noodles

Steak Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Soup

Italian Salad

Tomato Soup

Spinach Salad

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston