Fudge in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fudge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
It's Greek To Me Taverna
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$8.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie Dough Fudge
|$12.00
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Triple Fudge Cake
|$8.99
Brought to you From the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Moist Fudge Cake Layered with Rich Chocolate Fudge Icing, Finished with Chocolate Cream Icing.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Fudge Sundae
|$9.00
ice cream sundae topped with fudge, sprinkles and/or peanuts, and any additional toppings that you'd like
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie Cake
|$12.00
salted caramel, pecans, whipped cream
Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie Dough & Fudge
|$10.00
Malted sweet cream custard, chocolate chunk cookie dough bites, and ribbons of house-made fudge