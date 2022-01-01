Garden salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve garden salad
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, croutons.
More about KIKU BISTRO
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Garden Salad
|$13.95
Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber, Radish, Kanpyo, Avocado, Spring Mix
More about Slim’s
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Garden Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce, with diced red onions, croutons, diced tomatoes and your choice of dressings