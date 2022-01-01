Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve garden salad

PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, croutons.
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$13.95
Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber, Radish, Kanpyo, Avocado, Spring Mix
More about KIKU BISTRO
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce, with diced red onions, croutons, diced tomatoes and your choice of dressings
More about Slim’s
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE GARDEN SALAD$14.00
green goddess, pistachio, parmesan
More about Cardamom

