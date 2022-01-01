Garlic bread in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Garlic Bread | Frozen
|$6.00
V | Frozen | French baguette smothered with housemade garlic butter, ready to bake at home.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Garlic Bread 8pc
|$7.98
|Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc
|$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
|Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc
|$5.99
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Garlic Bread Cheese Curds
|$11.25
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Half Garlic Bread
|$3.49
2-slices of garlic bread served with a side of sauce.
|Garlic Bread
|$5.99
4- slices of garlic bread served with a side of sauce.
|Slice of Garlic Bread
|$1.50
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|8 Pc Garlic Bread
|$7.75
|Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc
|$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
|Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc
|$5.99
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD STYX
|$15.00
GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
|GARLIC BREAD STYX
|$9.00
GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$9.00
house-made dough, 5-cheese blend, garlic seasoned parmesan, marinara sauce
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc
|$8.99
|Garlic Cheese Bread 2pc
|$4.99