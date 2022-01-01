Garlic bread in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread | Frozen$6.00
V | Frozen | French baguette smothered with housemade garlic butter, ready to bake at home.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread 8pc$7.98
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$5.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
More about Red Rabbit
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Garlic Bread$3.49
2-slices of garlic bread served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Bread$5.99
4- slices of garlic bread served with a side of sauce.
Slice of Garlic Bread$1.50
More about Carbone's Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
8 Pc Garlic Bread$7.75
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$5.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD STYX$15.00
GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
GARLIC BREAD STYX$9.00
GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
house-made dough, 5-cheese blend, garlic seasoned parmesan, marinara sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$8.99
Garlic Cheese Bread 2pc$4.99
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Bread$5.00
Garlic Parmesan focaccia.
More about Snack Bar

