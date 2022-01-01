Gnocchi in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$11.00
V | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
|Pan Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
|Potato Gnocchi | Frozen
|$7.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound potato gnocchi.
*contains dairy, eggs and wheat.
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Gnocchi
|$21.00
whey braised short ribs, fried gnocchi, chilies, mushrooms, ricotta, peso
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange
|$26.00
Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi.
|$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Gnocchi.
|$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about Monello/Constantine
Monello/Constantine
1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS
|Potato Gnocchi
|$18.00
with preserved truffle and parmesan mousse
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi
|$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Gnocchi Mare Monte
|$22.99
Homemade dumplings tossed with crispy panchetta, jumbo shrimp and chopped asparagus in a white wine lemon cream sauce.
|Family Gnocchi Bolognese
|$55.00
Family sized version of our handmade gnocchi with our homemade meat sauce. Made to serve 4
|Gnocchi Vesuviani
|$19.99
Homemade dumplings tossed with basil, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese.
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$23.00
pork sugo, tomato, chili butter, chives
|Potato Gnocchi
|$23.00
Carrot Fileto, Fresh Oregano, Parmesan
|RICOTTA GNOCCHI
|$24.00
More about Terzo
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|GNOCCHI GENOVESE
V | Potato Gnocchi, basil pesto, compressed radish, crisp basil, Parmigiano Reggiano.
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|9. GNOCCHI DI VITELLO
|$23.00
Spinach & Ricotta Gnocchi, Veal, Zucchini, Carrots, Marsala, Coriander, Dill
More about 112 Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano
|$15.00
Gnocchi, served with butter and topped with parmigiana-Reggiano cheese.
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi.
|$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$19.00
butternut squash, sage, hazelnuts, brown butter,honeycrisp apples, chive