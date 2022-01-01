Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$11.00
V | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
Pan Gnocchi Sorrentina$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
Potato Gnocchi | Frozen$7.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound potato gnocchi.
*contains dairy, eggs and wheat.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$21.00
whey braised short ribs, fried gnocchi, chilies, mushrooms, ricotta, peso
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange$26.00
Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.
More about Bar La Grassa
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi.$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about Longfellow Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi.$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about Edina Grill
Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
with preserved truffle and parmesan mousse
More about Monello/Constantine
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about The Freehouse
Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Mare Monte$22.99
Homemade dumplings tossed with crispy panchetta, jumbo shrimp and chopped asparagus in a white wine lemon cream sauce.
Family Gnocchi Bolognese$55.00
Family sized version of our handmade gnocchi with our homemade meat sauce. Made to serve 4
Gnocchi Vesuviani$19.99
Homemade dumplings tossed with basil, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Potato Gnocchi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ricotta Gnocchi$23.00
pork sugo, tomato, chili butter, chives
Potato Gnocchi$23.00
Carrot Fileto, Fresh Oregano, Parmesan
RICOTTA GNOCCHI$24.00
More about Martina
Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI GENOVESE
V | Potato Gnocchi, basil pesto, compressed radish, crisp basil, Parmigiano Reggiano.
More about Terzo
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
9. GNOCCHI DI VITELLO$23.00
Spinach & Ricotta Gnocchi, Veal, Zucchini, Carrots, Marsala, Coriander, Dill
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano image

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano$15.00
Gnocchi, served with butter and topped with parmigiana-Reggiano cheese.
More about 112 Eatery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi.$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$19.00
butternut squash, sage, hazelnuts, brown butter,honeycrisp apples, chive
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Pesto Gnocchi$18.00
Basil pesto gnocchi, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, balsamic, basil, white wine sauce
More about The Block Food + Drink

