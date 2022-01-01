Goat cheese salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Romaine and mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with chicken breast, Craisins, tomato, red onion, goat cheese and Brioche Croutons.
Full Tilt Tavern
8301 Normandale Blvd,, Bloomington
|Goat Cheese & Candied Pecan Salad
|$12.99
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries & Tossed In Balsamic
Vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
|$0.00
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Beet Salad- Phyllo Goat Cheese Purse, Golden Beet, Orange, Nut Streusel, Whilte Balsamic, Pearl Onion, Grilled Radicchio
|$16.00