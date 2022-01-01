Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Romaine and mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with chicken breast, Craisins, tomato, red onion, goat cheese and Brioche Croutons.
More about Tap Society
Item pic

 

Full Tilt Tavern

8301 Normandale Blvd,, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese & Candied Pecan Salad$12.99
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries & Tossed In Balsamic
Vinaigrette.
More about Full Tilt Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese$0.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beet Salad- Phyllo Goat Cheese Purse, Golden Beet, Orange, Nut Streusel, Whilte Balsamic, Pearl Onion, Grilled Radicchio$16.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Item pic

 

Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad$14.50
Spinach, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, basil, red onions & cubed avocado - topped with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

