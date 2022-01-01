Greek salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Lg Greek Salad
|$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Family Greek Salad
|$22.00
GF, V | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side.
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.00
GF, V | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
More about Johnny Boy's
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing
|Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|TNG Original Greek Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
More about Pangea Grill
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
A colorful plate of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red cabbage.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Greek Feta Salad
|$10.25
Crisp salad greens, Olive Medley, tomatos, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a side of Greek vinaigrette dressing. And a slice of garlic bread.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|28) Greek Salad
|$7.99
Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
|30) Greek Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.99
Grilled tender Chicken Breast served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
|29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros
|$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato,
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive,
Greek Vinaigrette.
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.50
Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato,
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive,
Greek Vinaigrette.
More about Slim’s
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, topped with feta cheese, diced red onions, sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a greek vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Lola
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Special: Greek Salad
|$14.00
Feta, romaine, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo, castelvetrano and kalamata olives, red bell pepper, pepperoncini, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
6539 York Ave S, Edina
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.09
Choose either Greek or Caesar side salad