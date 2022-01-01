Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Side Greek Salad$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
Small Greek Salad$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
Sm Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Greek Salad$22.00
GF, V | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side.
Large Greek Salad$12.00
GF, V | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Italian Dressing
More about Johnny Boy's
2bc69a91-c6e5-4de8-8952-f70ba5323f60 image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TNG Original Greek Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
Consumer pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
A colorful plate of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red cabbage.
More about Pangea Grill
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Feta Salad$10.25
Crisp salad greens, Olive Medley, tomatos, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a side of Greek vinaigrette dressing. And a slice of garlic bread.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
28) Greek Salad$7.99
Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
30) Greek Salad w/ Chicken$11.99
Grilled tender Chicken Breast served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato,
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive,
Greek Vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad$6.50
Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato,
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive,
Greek Vinaigrette.
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, topped with feta cheese, diced red onions, sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a greek vinaigrette
More about Slim’s
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Special: Greek Salad$14.00
Feta, romaine, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo, castelvetrano and kalamata olives, red bell pepper, pepperoncini, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Lola
Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$4.09
Choose either Greek or Caesar side salad
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Romaine Greek Salad$8.00
Small Greek Salad$4.00
Hortaki Greek Salad$10.00
Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Steamed Rice

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Singapore Noodles

Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Curry Puffs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston