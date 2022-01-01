Green beans in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve green beans
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|szechuan green beans large
|$8.95
|simple green beans small
|$5.95
|simple green beans large
|$8.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Green Bean Pecorino
|$4.75
GF, V | A half pint of green beans, Pecorino Toscano, fresh basil, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Green Bean Fries
Fresh Green Beans, Lightly Dusted and Fried. Your Choice of Sauce to Dip!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Deep-Fried Green Beans
|$8.95
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Deep-Fried Green Beans
|$8.95
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Szechuan Green Beans
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Grilled Green Beans
|$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|CHARRED GREEN BEANS
|$10.00
Blistered green beans, marinated beach mushrooms, hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette