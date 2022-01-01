Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
szechuan green beans large$8.95
simple green beans small$5.95
simple green beans large$8.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean Pecorino$4.75
GF, V | A half pint of green beans, Pecorino Toscano, fresh basil, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Bean Fries
Fresh Green Beans, Lightly Dusted and Fried. Your Choice of Sauce to Dip!
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep-Fried Green Beans$8.95
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
More about Blue Door Pub
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Green Bean$12.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep-Fried Green Beans$8.95
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
More about Blue Door Pub
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Szechuan Green Beans$9.00
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Green Beans$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
More about Martina
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHARRED GREEN BEANS$10.00
Blistered green beans, marinated beach mushrooms, hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette
More about ie & un dito
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans with Sweet Peppers$9.00
Green beans and sweet peppers in a burnt agave gastrique (a balsamic vinegar based sauce) topped with pepitas. Served cold
*Vegan
More about The Sheridan Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Sweet Corn

Lasagna

Avocado Toast

Panang Curry

Chow Mein

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston