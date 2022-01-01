Grilled chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|grilled chicken club box lunch
|$15.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.29
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
|$11.75
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with fixings and a side
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.95
thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato & sriracha-mayo on a griddled ciabatta hoagie. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub gluten free bun $1
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Grilled Pressed Chicken
|$31.00
A boneless, skin-on, whole chicken is brined, grilled, and pressed, garnished with chili flakes and parsley.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$5.95
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.49
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, roasted vegetables, and cilantro lime rice.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Mashed Potato, French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Breast (Protein Only)
|$6.50
The Test Kitchen
825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Nashville Grilled Chicken Combo
|$15.50
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Perfectly grilled and seasoned chicken breast. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato, and pickles.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A smoked marinated chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco-Grilled Chicken
|$3.00
Grilled, marinated chopped chicken on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.45
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
6539 York Ave S, Edina
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.29
Additional 4oz Grilled Chicken; grilled to perfection chicken breast, tossed in Dino's Greek Dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$5.95
