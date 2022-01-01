Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken club box lunch$15.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.29
Grilled Chicken Caesar$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives
Grilled Chicken$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$11.75
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$14.95
thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato & sriracha-mayo on a griddled ciabatta hoagie. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about The Bad Waitress
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pressed Chicken$31.00
A boneless, skin-on, whole chicken is brined, grilled, and pressed, garnished with chili flakes and parsley.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Side Grilled Chicken$5.95
More about Longfellow Grill
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
More about Fireside Foundry
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.49
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, roasted vegetables, and cilantro lime rice.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$9.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Mashed Potato, French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast (Protein Only)$6.50
More about Heather's
Playing With Fire image

 

The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Grilled Chicken Combo$15.50
More about The Test Kitchen
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Perfectly grilled and seasoned chicken breast. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato, and pickles.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about The Freehouse
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A smoked marinated chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
More about Slim’s
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco-Grilled Chicken$3.00
Grilled, marinated chopped chicken on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Chicken Taco$3.45
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese
Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.29
Additional 4oz Grilled Chicken; grilled to perfection chicken breast, tossed in Dino's Greek Dressing
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tortilla Salad$12.00
More about Taberna
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Side Grilled Chicken$5.95
More about The Lowry
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zoo Siab Meal - Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh$16.00
Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Piri Piri Hot Sauce (GF)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Fried Chicken Wings

Chicken Noodles

Po Boy

Chips And Salsa

Garlic Parmesan

Wedge Salad

Spaghetti

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston