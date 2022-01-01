Grilled chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Eggy's Diner
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
|$11.75
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
More about Dave's Downtown
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Perfectly grilled and seasoned chicken breast. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato, and pickles.
More about Slim’s
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A smoked marinated chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta