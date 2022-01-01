Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
West Englewood Avenue Wrap (Grilled Chicken)$16.99
Grilled Chicken
More about Chickies - Mall of America

