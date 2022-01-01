Grilled steaks in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD
|$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Side Grilled Steak
|$6.95
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Side Grilled Steak
|$6.95
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Grilled Steak with Green Goddess
|$21.00
With Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Spinach and Grilled Broccolini
More about The Loop - West End
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Grilled Flank Steak Salad
|$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Side Grilled Steak
|$8.00
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.