Grilled steaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled steaks

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$6.95
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$6.95
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak with Green Goddess$21.00
With Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Spinach and Grilled Broccolini
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flank Steak Salad$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Steak$8.00
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$6.95
