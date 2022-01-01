Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve grits

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner Minneapolis

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Grits$4.50
Cheesy Grits$5.50
More about Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
Item pic

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
white bean grits, Cry Baby Craig's butter
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$8.00
More about Eat Street Social
Item pic

 

The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Grits With Toast$7.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
Side Of Grits$4.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
Side Of Grits$4.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
More about The Nicollet Diner
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muffin Top Cafe

1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Grits$4.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
Bowl Grits With Toast$7.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
More about Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Rustic Style Grits$4.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Fish & Grits Bowl$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers
Full Rustic Style Grits$8.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House - Edina

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRITS$3.50
More about Original Pancake House - Edina
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Rustic Style Grits$8.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Fish & Grits Bowl$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers
Half Rustic Style Grits$4.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Banana Bread Pudding

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Miso Soup

Cheesecake

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston