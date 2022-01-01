Grits in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grits
Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Plain Grits
|$4.50
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.50
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
white bean grits, Cry Baby Craig's butter
|Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
|$8.00
The Nicollet Diner
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
|Bowl Grits With Toast
|$7.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
|Side Of Grits
|$4.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
Muffin Top Cafe
1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Side Of Grits
|$4.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
|Bowl Grits With Toast
|$7.95
Served with toast, biscuit or english muffin.
Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Half Rustic Style Grits
|$4.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
|Fish & Grits Bowl
|$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers
|Full Rustic Style Grits
|$8.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Original Pancake House - Edina
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|GRITS
|$3.50
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Full Rustic Style Grits
|$8.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
|Fish & Grits Bowl
|$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers
|Half Rustic Style Grits
|$4.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)