Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve gyoza

Fuji Ya image

 

Fuji Ya

3547 Lexington Ave N Arden Hills, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Gyoza$6.50
More about Fuji Ya
Item pic

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAITAKE GYOZA$8.00
Five maitake mushroom japanese dumplings. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
More about moto-i
Gyoza image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$7.95
More about KIKU BISTRO
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.95
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
Gyoza$7.95
More about Yumi Southdale
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Gyoza$5.00
Deep fried dumplings with spicy ground pork and cheese.
More about Ramen Kazama Select
AGE GYOZA image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AGE GYOZA$7.00
deep-fried dumplings / shoga niniku tare (our famous kamikaze sauce) / chicken or veggie (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
More about Coconut Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Shrimp Salad

Cupcakes

Tomato Basil Soup

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Beef Soup

Vermicelli

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Korma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston