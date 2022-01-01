Gyoza in Minneapolis
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|MAITAKE GYOZA
|$8.00
Five maitake mushroom japanese dumplings. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Gyoza
|$7.95
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
|Gyoza
|$7.95
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Spicy Gyoza
|$5.00
Deep fried dumplings with spicy ground pork and cheese.
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|AGE GYOZA
|$7.00
deep-fried dumplings / shoga niniku tare (our famous kamikaze sauce) / chicken or veggie (Vegan)