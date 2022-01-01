Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Pork Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Homemade pork gyro built by hand from layered cuts of marinated pork & pork belly sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki *comes with french fries inside sandwich!*
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyro Sandwich$12.50
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
More about Eggy's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Sandwich$6.99
A gyro sandwich of your dreams! This shaved roast lamb and beef gyro sandwich is topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce. Add hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra kick.
More about Pangea Grill
1) Gyro Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2)Chicken Gyros Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
1) Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Pita Sandwich Combo$9.99
Charbroiled Lamb-beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix.
Combo comes with side of fries and soda.
Gyro Pita Sandwich$6.99
Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mesclun salad mix.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Gyro Sandwich$5.99
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Sandwich Pita$9.20
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

