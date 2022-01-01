Gyro sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Homemade Pork Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Homemade pork gyro built by hand from layered cuts of marinated pork & pork belly sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki *comes with french fries inside sandwich!*
More about Eggy's Diner
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Gyro Sandwich
|$12.50
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
More about Pangea Grill
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
A gyro sandwich of your dreams! This shaved roast lamb and beef gyro sandwich is topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce. Add hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra kick.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|2)Chicken Gyros Sandwich
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
|1) Gyro Sandwich
|$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Gyro Pita Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Charbroiled Lamb-beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix.
Combo comes with side of fries and soda.
|Gyro Pita Sandwich
|$6.99
Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mesclun salad mix.
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
6539 York Ave S, Edina
|Kids Gyro Sandwich
|$5.99