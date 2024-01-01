Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Steak w/Mushrooms$10.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
More about Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
Consumer pic

 

MOMO Sushi

1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lh4 Steak Hibachi Lunch$11.95
More about MOMO Sushi

