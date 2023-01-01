Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey cake in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Honey Cake
Minneapolis restaurants that serve honey cake
Oasis 2.0
1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Honey cake
$0.99
More about Oasis 2.0
Olive and Lamb
2424 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
O&L Honey Cake
$7.00
Brown batter cake topped with whipped cream and honey.
More about Olive and Lamb
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Stew
Tandoori Chicken
Shawarma
Garlic Cheese Bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chilaquiles
Rice Bowls
Steamed Rice
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(204 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(229 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston