Honey chicken in Minneapolis

The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet & spicy honey, dill aioli, house-made dill pickles, butter lettuce, served with fries & garlic aioli
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about Longfellow Grill
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about Edina Grill
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Drizzle (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$18.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Hot Honey Chicken Pizza$26.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
12" Hot Honey Chicken$18.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
Slice of Hot Honey Chicken$7.49
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about The Lowry
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$15.00
Spring mix, strawberries, apples, grapes, and hard-boiled eggs tossed in green goddess dressing. topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard
More about The Block Food + Drink
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, dill pickles, greens, on a potato bun
(slightly smaller version of our big ass honey chicken sandwich)
More about The Sheridan Room

