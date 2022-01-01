Honey chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve honey chicken
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet & spicy honey, dill aioli, house-made dill pickles, butter lettuce, served with fries & garlic aioli
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Drizzle (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|16" Hot Honey Chicken Pizza
|$26.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
|12" Hot Honey Chicken
|$18.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
|Slice of Hot Honey Chicken
|$7.49
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$15.00
Spring mix, strawberries, apples, grapes, and hard-boiled eggs tossed in green goddess dressing. topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard