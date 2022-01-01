Hot chocolate in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
Rich milk, dark or white chocolate blended with steamed milk.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.80
Textured and steamed milk with rich chocolate sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
|$4.50