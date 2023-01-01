Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Choose from our selection of homemade cookies, and then select your choice of ice cream flavor to pair it with.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
Playing With Fire image

 

The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ice Cream Sandwich$4.00
More about The Test Kitchen
Item pic

 

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington

600 Washington Ave N, Ste B101, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICE CREAM SANDWICH$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies with vanilla ice cream
More about Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
Chocolate cookie with salted caramel ice cream and cookie crunch.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Garlic Parmesan

Fudge

Kale Salad

Fried Pickles

Thai Coffee

Tuna Salad

Panang Curry

Vegetable Lo Mein

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston