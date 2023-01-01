Italian sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|ITALIAN BEEF COMBO SANDWICH (w/ Italian beef sausage) NO Fries
|$11.99
Italian roast beef and Beef Italian Sausage with giardinera (doesn't come with fries)
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$12.00
Our house made Sauage patty loaded up with our house red sauce, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese on a bun.