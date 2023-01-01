Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flynn's Eats

6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN BEEF COMBO SANDWICH (w/ Italian beef sausage) NO Fries$11.99
Italian roast beef and Beef Italian Sausage with giardinera (doesn't come with fries)
More about Flynn's Eats
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.00
Our house made Sauage patty loaded up with our house red sauce, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese on a bun.
More about Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
Item pic

 

Dunn Brothers Coffee Josephine Cafe - 1415 Hennepin Ave

1415 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Grinder Sandwich$7.49
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Oregano, Provolone, Red Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee Josephine Cafe - 1415 Hennepin Ave

