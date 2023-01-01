Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve jambalaya

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JAMBALAYA$24.00
Breaded chicken breast on top of rice with shrimp, andouille sausage, and spicy pepper tomato sauce
More about The Loop - MPLS
Consumer pic

 

Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jambalaya$8.00
FOR PICK UP ONLY 2/21 give your taste buds their own fais do-do with this classic Louisiana rice dish, comforting and spicy (made the cajun way). top 8 allergen free
More about Hark! Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya with Shrimp & Andouille Sausage$23.00
Shrimp , Andouille Sausage, Red Peppers , Onions, Rice and Black Beans, Cilantro and Green Onions
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$24.00
Breaded chicken breast on top of rice
with shrimp, andouille sausage and
spicy pepper-tomato sauce
More about The Loop - West End

