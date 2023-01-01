Jambalaya in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve jambalaya
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|JAMBALAYA
|$24.00
Breaded chicken breast on top of rice with shrimp, andouille sausage, and spicy pepper tomato sauce
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Jambalaya
|$8.00
FOR PICK UP ONLY 2/21 give your taste buds their own fais do-do with this classic Louisiana rice dish, comforting and spicy (made the cajun way). top 8 allergen free
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Jambalaya with Shrimp & Andouille Sausage
|$23.00
Shrimp , Andouille Sausage, Red Peppers , Onions, Rice and Black Beans, Cilantro and Green Onions