Jerk chicken in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Tacos - Tacos & Trivia Special$12.00
Jerk Verde Chicken | Spicy Pineapple Slaw | Avocado Sauce | Green Onions | Plantain Chips
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Flynn's Eats

6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flynn's Bowl Jerk Chicken$12.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
More about Flynn's Eats
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$30.00
red beans, cream cheese scallion arancini, plantains, mango chili puree
More about Northeast Social
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Wings$14.00
cage- and hormone-free chicken wings
Caribbean dry rub | celery sticks | blue cheese dressing (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow

