Jerk chicken in Minneapolis

Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Jerk Chicken Tacos - Tacos & Trivia Special
|$12.00
Jerk Verde Chicken | Spicy Pineapple Slaw | Avocado Sauce | Green Onions | Plantain Chips
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|Flynn's Bowl Jerk Chicken
|$12.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Jerk Chicken
|$30.00
red beans, cream cheese scallion arancini, plantains, mango chili puree