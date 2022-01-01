Kale salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kale salad
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Baby Kale & Spinach Caesar Salad
|$8.95
A classic with a twist! Tender baby kale, spinach, parmesan, garlic croutons, cherry tomatoes, and our rich house-made Caesar dressing on the side.
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Kale Salad w/ Balsamic Almond Vinaigrette
|$14.00
Blanched kale dressed with almond vinaigrette.
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Gardner's Kale Salad
|$13.00
Tender kale, house-made giardiniera dressing, goat cheese