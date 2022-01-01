Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve kebabs

5ef7fadb-a215-421a-a315-eeb04653f2f2 image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate$17.00
Served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita$11.00
Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
1/4 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab$7.00
Kebab a la Carte (One Skewer)
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roohani Lamb Skewer Kebab (GF)$18.00
Two Rolled Tubes of Tender Minced Lamb Mixed With House Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served With A Thai Fusion Tamarind Dip & Spring Vegetables.
(GF)
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
OYSTER MUSHROOM KEBAB$20.00
garlic dip, pearl onion, serrano haría, pine nuts
More about Cardamom

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Burgers

Udon Noodles

Lobsters

Pad Thai

Gyro Salad

Curry

Vegetarian Pizza

Bruschetta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston