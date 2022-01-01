Kebabs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kebabs
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate
|$17.00
Served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
|Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita
|$11.00
Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
|1/4 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab
|$7.00
Kebab a la Carte (One Skewer)
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Roohani Lamb Skewer Kebab (GF)
|$18.00
Two Rolled Tubes of Tender Minced Lamb Mixed With House Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served With A Thai Fusion Tamarind Dip & Spring Vegetables.
(GF)