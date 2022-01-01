Key lime pies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve key lime pies
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|mini key lime pie
|$6.25
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$40.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
graham cracker crust
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!