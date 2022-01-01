Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini key lime pie$6.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
My Burger Skyway image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger Skyway
My Burger Richfield image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger Richfield
a752034f-7ea4-4f7e-b12f-59711a1ae4c4 image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Key Lime Pie$40.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
Key Lime Pie$8.00
graham cracker crust
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
My Burger- Stadium Village image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger Uptown
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about The Block Food + Drink

