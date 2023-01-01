Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kulcha

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha$8.00
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$3.50
Dough rolled into a flat round bread and baked in tandoor oven.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$5.00
Stuffed with onion traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Paneer Kulcha$5.00
stuffed with cottage cheese, traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$4.50
naan stuffed with onions
Paneer Kulcha$4.50
naan stuffed with cottage cheese
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

