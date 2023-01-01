Kulcha in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kulcha
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha
|$8.00
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Onion Kulcha
|$3.50
Dough rolled into a flat round bread and baked in tandoor oven.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Onion Kulcha
|$5.00
Stuffed with onion traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
|Paneer Kulcha
|$5.00
stuffed with cottage cheese, traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)