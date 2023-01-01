Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kung pao chicken in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Kung Pao Chicken
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
Rainbow Restaurant - Minneapolis
2739 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Kung Pao Chicken
$16.00
More about Rainbow Restaurant - Minneapolis
Great Wall Restaurant
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
No reviews yet
Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️
$18.95
Spicy
More about Great Wall Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Moo Shu Pork
Tuna Salad
Pad Thai
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Chicago Dogs
Oreo Cheesecake
Brisket
Seaweed Salad
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston