Lamb burgers in Minneapolis

La Belle Vie Lamb Burgers image

 

PS Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Belle Vie Lamb Burgers$14.00
With French Fries, Ras el Hanout, Mint Yogurt & Roasted Poblano Pepper
More about PS Steak
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAMB BURGER$18.00
green zhug, mayo, red onion, piquillo pepper
More about Cardamom
Lamb Burger image

 

F + B

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Lamb Burger$18.00
Lamb patty, garlic aioli, roasted mushrooms, pickled red onion, lettuce, cheddar or blue cheese, Birchwood butter bun.
More about F + B

