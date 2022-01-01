Lamb burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lamb burgers
PS Steak
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis
|La Belle Vie Lamb Burgers
|$14.00
With French Fries, Ras el Hanout, Mint Yogurt & Roasted Poblano Pepper
Cardamom
723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis
|LAMB BURGER
|$18.00
green zhug, mayo, red onion, piquillo pepper
F + B
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis
|Lamb Burger
|$18.00
Lamb patty, garlic aioli, roasted mushrooms, pickled red onion, lettuce, cheddar or blue cheese, Birchwood butter bun.