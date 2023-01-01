Lemon meringue pies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lemon meringue pies
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|mini lemon meringue pie
|$6.95
hand rolled pie crust filled w/ tart lemon curd & topped w/ a mound of toasted meringue
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$99.00
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$99.00
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$99.00
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting