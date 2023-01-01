Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve lobster salad

Lobster Salad Roll image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$19.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
Item pic

 

Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE

816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Salad Fun Bun$20.00
Shrimp and Lobster salad with creme fraiche, mayo, Dijon, fine herbs, shallot, lemon and orange zest, cucumbers, and celery. Served with a side of Old Bay mayo
More about Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Beef Fried Rice

Mushroom Burgers

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Avocado Toast

Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston