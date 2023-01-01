Lobster salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lobster salad
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Shrimp & Lobster Salad Fun Bun
|$20.00
Shrimp and Lobster salad with creme fraiche, mayo, Dijon, fine herbs, shallot, lemon and orange zest, cucumbers, and celery. Served with a side of Old Bay mayo