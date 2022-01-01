Mac and cheese in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Mac and Cheese
|$8.50
White Cheddar Mac
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
V | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
|Pan Mac & Cheese
|$36.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
V | Penne pasta with housemade cheese sauce.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Aliment Pasta Co. freshly made pasta of the day with Alemar Cheese Co. Blue Earth brie fonduta (vegetarian)
|Kid's Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
|Alfredo Mac & Cheese
Roasted Garlic Alferdo Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheese
|Alfredo Mac & Cheese
Roasted Garlic Alferdo Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheese
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Vegan Mac 'n Cheese
|$8.00
(contains nuts) Fall comfort delivered in a creamy cashew "cheese" sauce served over pasta shells with a green onion garnish.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|MAC & CHEESE
|$8.00
Hearth-oven baked
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Chili Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
torchio pasta, Texas brisket chili, housemade cheese sauce
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
torchio pasta, butter poached lobster, pancetta, grape tomato, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
torchio pasta, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|14" Mac & Cheese
|$18.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
|12" Mac & Cheese
|$15.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
|16" Mac & Cheese
|$22.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|KIDS Mac N Cheese
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Curly cavatappi tossed in our famous 5 cheese sauce
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Cavatappi noodles with jalapeño bacon, jalapeños, American & cheddar cheese topped with brisket, crispy onions and bbq sauce
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$7.50
Macaroni & Cheese + Side
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Elbow noodles in a made to order cheese sauce
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.95
cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.25
One of our favorite comfort foods on the planet: Cavatappi noodles with a special blend of cheeses including a hint of pepper jack
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.45
Our take on an out-of-the-box classic. Elbow Macaroni noodles cooked in heavy cream and American cheese.
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
classic KRAFT, applesauce
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Mac & Cheese American
|$13.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles & American "streaky" bacon
|Children's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.
|Family Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|MAC Cheese Sauce (3oz)
|$2.99
3oz of our Creamy, cheesy and delicious MAC cheese sauce for your dipping needs. Contains soy.
|Take & Bake Mac And Cheese FF
|$14.99
Grab 2lbs of our outstanding mac and cheese, which you will need to bake at home for 25 to 35 mins at 350 degrees :-). Contains: Soy, wheat and, coconut
|Mac and Cheese
MAC & Cheese is Back!! , Creamy, cheesy, deliciousness, oh you know what we're describing – mac and cheese! Contains : Coconut , wheat , soy.
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Kids Mac & Cheese w/1 Chicken Strip
|$6.00
|Bowl Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda
|Side Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$9.95
|Pork Mac & Cheese
|$16.95
Pulled Pork, Creamy Cheddar & Gouda
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Shark's Truffle Mac N' Cheese
|$17.00
Mac And Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions, Chives, Red Sauce
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.95
cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
- 2