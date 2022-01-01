Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$8.50
White Cheddar Mac
More about Boomin Barbecue
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$9.00
V | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
Pan Mac & Cheese$36.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
V | Penne pasta with housemade cheese sauce.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Aliment Pasta Co. freshly made pasta of the day with Alemar Cheese Co. Blue Earth brie fonduta (vegetarian)
Kid's Mac and Cheese$9.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
Alfredo Mac & Cheese
Roasted Garlic Alferdo Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheese
Alfredo Mac & Cheese
Roasted Garlic Alferdo Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Mac 'n Cheese$8.00
(contains nuts) Fall comfort delivered in a creamy cashew "cheese" sauce served over pasta shells with a green onion garnish.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MAC & CHEESE$8.00
Hearth-oven baked
More about The Loop - MPLS
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac & Cheese$18.00
torchio pasta, Texas brisket chili, housemade cheese sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
torchio pasta, butter poached lobster, pancetta, grape tomato, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
Mac & Cheese$10.00
torchio pasta, cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
More about Eat Street Social
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Mac & Cheese$18.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
12" Mac & Cheese$15.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
16" Mac & Cheese$22.98
Featuring Kraft Mac n Cheese, signature Creamy Tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Mac N Cheese$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
More about Red Rabbit
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$12.00
Curly cavatappi tossed in our famous 5 cheese sauce
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi noodles with jalapeño bacon, jalapeños, American & cheddar cheese topped with brisket, crispy onions and bbq sauce
Kids Mac and Cheese$7.50
Macaroni & Cheese + Side
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Elbow noodles in a made to order cheese sauce
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Mac & Cheese$15.95
cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$11.25
One of our favorite comfort foods on the planet: Cavatappi noodles with a special blend of cheeses including a hint of pepper jack
Mac & Cheese$4.45
Our take on an out-of-the-box classic. Elbow Macaroni noodles cooked in heavy cream and American cheese.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$5.00
classic KRAFT, applesauce
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese American$13.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles & American "streaky" bacon
Children's Mac & Cheese$6.00
Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.
Family Mac & Cheese$25.00
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MAC Cheese Sauce (3oz)$2.99
3oz of our Creamy, cheesy and delicious MAC cheese sauce for your dipping needs. Contains soy.
Take & Bake Mac And Cheese FF$14.99
Grab 2lbs of our outstanding mac and cheese, which you will need to bake at home for 25 to 35 mins at 350 degrees :-). Contains: Soy, wheat and, coconut
Mac and Cheese
MAC & Cheese is Back!! , Creamy, cheesy, deliciousness, oh you know what we're describing – mac and cheese! Contains : Coconut , wheat , soy.
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Fireside Foundry
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese w/1 Chicken Strip$6.00
Bowl Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Local Roots
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda
Side Chicken Mac & Cheese$9.95
Pork Mac & Cheese$16.95
Pulled Pork, Creamy Cheddar & Gouda
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shark's Truffle Mac N' Cheese$17.00
Mac And Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions, Chives, Red Sauce
More about PIZZA SHARK
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Mac & Cheese$15.95
cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2
More about Edina Grill
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
More about Heather's
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
10in Mac & Cheese$13.98
12" Mac & Cheese$15.98
14" Mac & Cheese$18.98
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Cinnamon Rolls

Teriyaki Chicken

Bruschetta

Crispy Chicken

Cupcakes

Chorizo Burritos

Bean Burritos

Tomato Basil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston