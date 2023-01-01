Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$8.00
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
50. Mango & Sticky Rice$7.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$13.95
Sweet coconut milk sticky rice with fresh mango, sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Dish is GF & V.
More about Amazing Thailand
Consumer pic

 

Kindee Thai -

719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Mango$8.00
More about Kindee Thai -
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice$7.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis

