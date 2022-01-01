Meatball subs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Housemade meatballs topped with mozzarella and Sugo Betti.
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Meatball Sandwich w/Chips
|$7.75
|Meatball Sandwich
|$8.75
Our house made meatballs served on a 6" ciabatta roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
LOVE PIZZA
509 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley
|HOT HERO MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$14.00
MBR Meatballs on garlic-buttered House Roll, topped with melted provolone & parmesan.
Milio's
3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll