Meatball subs in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve meatball subs

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Housemade meatballs topped with mozzarella and Sugo Betti.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich w/Chips$7.75
Meatball Sandwich$8.75
Our house made meatballs served on a 6" ciabatta roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Carbone's Pizza
LOVE PIZZA

509 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT HERO MEATBALL SANDWICH$14.00
MBR Meatballs on garlic-buttered House Roll, topped with melted provolone & parmesan.
More about LOVE PIZZA
Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$10.00
Baguette, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza

