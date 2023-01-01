Mediterranean salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Mediterranean Asparagus Salad
|$4.50
|Mediterranean Couscous Salad
|$0.00
|Mediterranean Orzo Salad
|$8.00
Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine
|Mediterranean Salad
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, green olives, Roma tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese, Italian dressing
Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & sliced avocado - topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing