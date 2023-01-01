Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner Minneapolis

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
More about Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Asparagus Salad$4.50
Mediterranean Couscous Salad$0.00
Mediterranean Orzo Salad$8.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Main pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$0.00
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, green olives, Roma tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese, Italian dressing
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
Mediterranean Salad image

 

Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & sliced avocado - topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Knots

Tortilla Soup

Tzatziki

Carrot Cake

Dumplings

Rib Tips

Chilaquiles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1002 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston