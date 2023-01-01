Mexican pizza in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mexican pizza
More about Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
PIZZA
Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center
|14" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza
|$16.99
A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.
|10" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza
|$12.99
A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine
|T&B Mexican Pizza
House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping