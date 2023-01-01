Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexican pizza in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mexican pizza

Scoreboard Pizza image

PIZZA

Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza$16.99
A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.
10" Mexican Hat Trick Pizza$12.99
A scrappy Mexican taste blending a touch of taco sauce, hamburger, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with taco chips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese! Jalapenos optional.
More about Scoreboard Pizza - Brooklyn Center
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
T&B Mexican Pizza
House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

