Miso soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve miso soup
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|MISO SOUP
|$5.00
fried tofu, scallion, miso shoyu broth
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Kiku Bistro
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Miso Soup Togo
|$3.00
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Fermented soybean soup with tofu and scallions
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|MISO SOUP
|$5.50
vegan dashi / shiro miso / aburaage / shiitake mushroom / green onions (Vegan)