Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve miso soup

moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MISO SOUP$5.00
fried tofu, scallion, miso shoyu broth
More about moto-i
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup Togo$3.00
More about Kiku Bistro
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.95
Fermented soybean soup with tofu and scallions
More about Yumi Southdale
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MISO SOUP$5.50
vegan dashi / shiro miso / aburaage / shiitake mushroom / green onions (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Main pic

 

Sato Sushi & American Fusion

4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$5.00
Miso broth, tofu, scallions.
More about Sato Sushi & American Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pork Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Black Bean Soup

Gyro Salad

Skirt Steaks

Chicago Dogs

Baklava

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston