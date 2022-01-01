Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$6.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$5.95
Carrot, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Choice of Dressing
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$4.75
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$9.25
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
LG Mixed Green Salad$11.00
mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free
SM Mixed Green Salad$6.00
mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$9.25
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad$4.75
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Simple Mixed Green Salad$5.00
mixed greens, red onion and radish with house vinaigrette
More about The Sheridan Room

