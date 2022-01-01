Mixed green salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Mixed Green Salad
|$6.99
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.95
Carrot, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Choice of Dressing
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$4.75
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
|Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$9.25
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|LG Mixed Green Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free
|SM Mixed Green Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$9.25
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
|Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
|$4.75
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)