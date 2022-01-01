Mussels in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mussels
More about EaTo
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Mussels
|$18.00
Mussels, spicy tomato sauce, toasted baguette
More about Fhima's
Fhima's
40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis
|Mussels
|$18.00
Shallots, Herbs De Provence, Champagne crème fraîche
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Mussels
|$17.00
Sea Urchin, Lime, White Wine
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Side Mussel
|$8.00
More about Yumi Southdale
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|New Zealand Green Mussels*
|$8.95
Grilled mussels, masago, Japanese mayo, scallions, topped with eel sauce (6pc)