Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve mussels

EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels$18.00
Mussels, spicy tomato sauce, toasted baguette
More about EaTo
Banner pic

 

Fhima's

40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$18.00
Shallots, Herbs De Provence, Champagne crème fraîche
More about Fhima's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$17.00
Sea Urchin, Lime, White Wine
More about Martina
Amazing Thailand Uptown image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Mussel$8.00
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Zealand Green Mussels*$8.95
Grilled mussels, masago, Japanese mayo, scallions, topped with eel sauce (6pc)
More about Yumi Southdale
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#34 Sawatdee Mussels (10)$15.00
Stir-fried with black pepper, garlic and Thai basil.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Souvlaki

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Kimchi

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Curry Chicken

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston