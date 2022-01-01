Naan in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve naan
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|SIDE NAAN
|$3.00
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Butter Naan
|$6.00
|Parmesan Chur Chur Naan
|$7.00
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Naan
|$3.00
traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
|Aloo Naan
|$5.00
stuffed with spiced potatoes traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)