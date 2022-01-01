Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve naan

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Naan$4.00
More about Red Cow
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE NAAN$3.00
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Naan$6.00
Parmesan Chur Chur Naan$7.00
Garlic Naan$6.00
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$3.00
traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Garlic Naan$4.00
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Aloo Naan$5.00
stuffed with spiced potatoes traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
More about Dancing Ganesha
Dancing Ganesha 2

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peshawari Naan$5.00
sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin
Aloo Naan$3.50
naan stuff with spiced potatoes
Garlic Naan$3.50
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha 2

