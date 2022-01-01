Nachos in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve nachos

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Queso Chicken Nachos$14.00
Verde chicken on a bed of tortilla chips, smothered with house made queso sauce, honey chipotle, cotija, house pickled jalapenos and green onion with a side of salsa.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$1.49
Nacho Cheese$0.75
More about Johnny Boy's
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOADED NACHOS$16.00
House-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, ancho chili chicken, roasted corn salsa, tomato, colby jack and cilantro sour cream. Served with salsa and guacamole
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and cilantro crema; served with salsa. For $3 add seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, grilled chicken or black bean patty.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, mixed cheese, queso, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, and salsa
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Totchos$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
More about Blue Door Pub
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
LOADED NACHOS$12.00
Classic nachos layered with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese sauce, sour cream and guacamole
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Item pic

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doritos® Nacho Cheese$1.79
More about Milio's
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Nachos$12.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalepenos and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Nachos$14.95
Cheddar, Jack, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Guacamole
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Totchos$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
More about Blue Door Pub
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$16.00
House-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, ancho chili chicken, roasted corn salsa, tomato, colby jack and cilantro sour cream. Served with salsa and guacamole
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Nachos$14.00
Vegan chorizo & queso, black bean & corn salsa, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and guacamole served with fire-roasted salsa
Mini Donut Nachos$12.00
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Nachos$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
Nacho Fries$12.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of fires or tots is covered with melted queso cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Burrito Loco
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jimmer Nachos$13.00
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
Vegan Nachos$13.00
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
SM Nacho Donkey$14.00
cheddar, fresh jalapeño, onions, black beans, avocado, donkey chips, cilantro,
sour cream drizzle
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skillet Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Skillet Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Cheese (6 oz)$4.00
Contains tree nuts.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
19b8a425-09e2-499f-b2dd-2cb07f942c24 image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
More about Viva Taco
Item pic

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.25
Freshly made tortilla chips with your choice or meat or veggies. Topped with melted queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday 5-10 Nachos (Beef or Black Bean) w/fountain soda$7.99
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips, fresh pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, choice of strips of grilled steak or seasoned black beans and a refreshing fountain beverage.
More about MCAD Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.99
Corn chips with melted queso blanco, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno peppers. Your choice of meat.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
XXL Nacho Stack$17.95
beef and potato/melted co jack cheese/black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/jalapenos/creamy queso dip/jalapenos/sour cream/guacamole Gluten Friendly*
Half Stack Nacho$9.49
beef and potato/melted co jack cheese/black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/jalapenos/creamy queso dip/jalapenos/sour cream/guacamole
*Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Taberna Nachos$9.00
Our Nachos are served with our House-Made White Cheese Queso, Freshly Grilled Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Add your favorite Protein like Chicken or Beef to your Nachos for $2.00
More about Taberna
WhirlyBall Twin Cities image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WhirlyBall Twin Cities

2405 E Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo Loco Nachos$9.50
Fire grilled chicken & queso blanco and tropico de gallo. Add Guac $2
More about WhirlyBall Twin Cities

