Nachos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve nachos
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Nacho Compuestos
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Queso Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Verde chicken on a bed of tortilla chips, smothered with house made queso sauce, honey chipotle, cotija, house pickled jalapenos and green onion with a side of salsa.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Nacho Cheese
|$1.49
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.75
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|LOADED NACHOS
|$16.00
House-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, ancho chili chicken, roasted corn salsa, tomato, colby jack and cilantro sour cream. Served with salsa and guacamole
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Nachos
|$14.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and cilantro crema; served with salsa. For $3 add seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, grilled chicken or black bean patty.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, mixed cheese, queso, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, and salsa
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Nacho Totchos
|$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|LOADED NACHOS
|$12.00
Classic nachos layered with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese sauce, sour cream and guacamole
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Ultimate Nachos
|$12.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
|Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalepenos and sour cream.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Carnitas Nachos
|$14.95
Cheddar, Jack, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Guacamole
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Nachos
|$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Nacho Totchos
|$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Loaded Nachos
|$16.00
House-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, ancho chili chicken, roasted corn salsa, tomato, colby jack and cilantro sour cream. Served with salsa and guacamole
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Vegan Nachos
|$14.00
Vegan chorizo & queso, black bean & corn salsa, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and guacamole served with fire-roasted salsa
|Mini Donut Nachos
|$12.00
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Traditional Nachos
|$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Nacho Fries
|$12.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of fires or tots is covered with melted queso cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Jimmer Nachos
|$13.00
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
|Vegan Nachos
|$13.00
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|SM Nacho Donkey
|$14.00
cheddar, fresh jalapeño, onions, black beans, avocado, donkey chips, cilantro,
sour cream drizzle
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Skillet Nachos
|$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Nacho Cheese (6 oz)
|$4.00
Contains tree nuts.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Nachos
|$10.25
Freshly made tortilla chips with your choice or meat or veggies. Topped with melted queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Tuesday 5-10 Nachos (Beef or Black Bean) w/fountain soda
|$7.99
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips, fresh pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, choice of strips of grilled steak or seasoned black beans and a refreshing fountain beverage.
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Nachos
|$12.99
Corn chips with melted queso blanco, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno peppers. Your choice of meat.
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|XXL Nacho Stack
|$17.95
beef and potato/melted co jack cheese/black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/jalapenos/creamy queso dip/jalapenos/sour cream/guacamole Gluten Friendly*
|Half Stack Nacho
|$9.49
beef and potato/melted co jack cheese/black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/jalapenos/creamy queso dip/jalapenos/sour cream/guacamole
*Gluten Friendly*
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Taberna Nachos
|$9.00
Our Nachos are served with our House-Made White Cheese Queso, Freshly Grilled Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Add your favorite Protein like Chicken or Beef to your Nachos for $2.00
